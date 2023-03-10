Services held for former Topeka Police Chief Jim Freel

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Funeral services were held for former Topeka Police Chief Jim Freel. Freel passed away in his sleep on March 3, just days after turning 100 years old on February 27.

Friends, family, as well as members of the Topeka Police Department (TPD) and the military were in attendance. A brief service was held at Topeka Bible Church before attendees received a police escort to Memorial Cemetery. Freel was then honored with a full military salute, including a 21-gun salute and the playing of TAPS.

Freel served with the U.S. Marines and was among the first to invade Iwo Jima with the 5th Marine Division in February 1945. He was hit in the back of the neck with shrapnel of a mortar shell. He later earned the Purple Heart for his service.

Freel then returned to Topeka where he was a motorcycle traffic officer with TPD starting in 1949. He eventually moved up the ranks to become the chief before retiring in 1975.

After his retirement, Freel worked with the Department of Labor, before retiring from there in 1992.

In 2019, Freel was recognized at a Kansas City Royals game on July 4th, sitting in the Buck O’Neil legacy seat.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 401 NW Norris St, Topeka, KS 66608.

