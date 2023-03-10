Road closure set for Monday

By Lexi Letterman
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The west section of 77th and Auburn Rd. will be closed Monday between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shawnee County Public Works will be replacing a tube at the intersection.

Northbound and southbound Auburn Road will remain open to traffic.

Turning from Auburn Road to eastbound 77th will be permitted.

Westbound 77th street traffic can turn left or right onto Auburn Road but not cross it.

Drivers will not be able to turn from Auburn Road onto westbound 77th St.

Eastbound 77th street traffic will not be able to access Auburn Road.

There will be no signed detour.

