Memorial planned for long-time Shawnee Co. Commissioner

Ted Ensley, center, was honored by Shawnee Co. Commissioners in August 2021. The retired...
Ted Ensley, center, was honored by Shawnee Co. Commissioners in August 2021. The retired commission passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A public memorial is planned for retired Shawnee Co. Commissioner Ted Ensley.

Ensley passed away Thursday evening.

He was hired as the county’s first parks and rec superintendent in 1961, spending 31 years in the position. He went on to serve 16 years on the commission, first elected in 1996. Ensley also served as Kansas Secretary of Wildlife and Parks.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec says the family will hold a memorial from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31st at the Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee. The gardens are named in Ensley’s honor, and he’s largely credited with developing the lake area into what it is today.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self will not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 Tourney
FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Multiple fire crews are battling a fire at a warehouse complex near Forbes Field.
Crews battle South Topeka warehouse fire
Police took a woman into custody after a slow-speed chase ended Thursday morning in the 3200...
Woman in custody after slow-speed chase ends in south Topeka
FILE
Hy-Vee settles with EPA after product claimed removed found in Overland Park

Latest News

The newest $8.3-million-dollar zoo expansion opened its doors to the public Friday morning.
Topeka Zoo opens new Giraffe and Friends Exhibit
Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners is hosting the Shawnee County Career Expo.
Shawnee County Board of Commissioners hosts career expo
Kansas State University awarded the K-State Civic Leadership Scholarship to three high school...
K-State awards scholarship to three high school seniors
Visit Topeka received another national award recognizing the 2022 Topeka Dino Days event.
Visit Topeka wins national award for Topeka Dino Days