Memorial planned for long-time Shawnee Co. Commissioner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A public memorial is planned for retired Shawnee Co. Commissioner Ted Ensley.

Ensley passed away Thursday evening.

He was hired as the county’s first parks and rec superintendent in 1961, spending 31 years in the position. He went on to serve 16 years on the commission, first elected in 1996. Ensley also served as Kansas Secretary of Wildlife and Parks.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec says the family will hold a memorial from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 31st at the Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee. The gardens are named in Ensley’s honor, and he’s largely credited with developing the lake area into what it is today.

