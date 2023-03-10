Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital

Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.(Macon County Emergency Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) – Four passengers aboard a medical helicopter survived after the aircraft crashed in North Carolina Thursday evening.

Three crew members were flying a patient to a medical facility in Murphy when authorities said a 911 call came in around 7 p.m.

Moments later, the helicopter went down.

The patient and two others were taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The aircraft didn’t catch fire but did sustain severe damage.

It’s unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Officials said investigators closed part of the road as they went through the wreckage, according to WHNS.

A spokesperson for the Life Force program said it’s the first crash in the program’s 34-year history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. WHNS contributed to this report.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self will not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 Tourney
Multiple fire crews are battling a fire at a warehouse complex near Forbes Field.
Crews battle South Topeka warehouse fire
FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
Police took a woman into custody after a slow-speed chase ended Thursday morning in the 3200...
Woman in custody after slow-speed chase ends in south Topeka
Terry Hollingsworth via GoFundMe
Late Police Chief’s family creates GoFundMe to benefit department, ball fields

Latest News

FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
The US economy added 311,000 jobs in February, revealing the hot economy still isn't cooling...
US economy added 311K jobs in February
A father, son duo piloted a plane together for the first time.
‘Very special’: Father, son take flight together as pilots for first time
Visit Topeka received another national award recognizing the 2022 Topeka Dino Days event.
Visit Topeka wins national award for Topeka Dino Days