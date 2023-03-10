KU’s Wilson, KSU’s Johnson named Naismith Player of the Year semifinalists

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas junior forward Jalen Wilson and K-State senior forward Keyontae Johnson are in the list of ten semifinalists for the Naismith Player of the Year award.

Wilson is looking to become the third Jayhawk in history to win the Naismith Trophy after Danny Manning won in 1988 and Frank Mason won in 2017. Wilson was selected unanimously as the 2023 Big 12 Player of the Year, earned All-Big 12 First Team honors and was named a First Team All-American by The Sporting News. He is also a Wooden Award finalist and a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award. The Denton, TX native led the Big 12 in scoring with 19.8 points per game, rebounding with 8.4 per contest and double-doubles with 11.

Johnson is trying to become the first Wildcat in history to win the award. He was selected into the All-Big 12 First Team and won the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year, becoming the 13th KSU player to do so and the first Wildcat to win the honor since Denis Clemente in 2009. He is also a Wooden Award finalist and a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year award. The Norfolk, VA native averaged a team-best 17.7 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game.

The list includes Zach Edey (Purdue), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA), Tyler Kolek (Marquette), Brandon Miller (Alabama), Marcus Sasser (Houston), Drew Timme (Gonzaga) and Azuolas Tubelis (Arizona).

Four finalists for the award will be announced March 21. Fan voting will be open March 21-28. The winner will be announced April 2.

Kansas will face Iowa State Friday at 6 p.m. in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. Kansas State lost to TCU in the Big 12 quarterfinals Thursday. Both teams will learn their NCAA Tournament destinations Sunday.

