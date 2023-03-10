Kansas Department of Labor shares latest Labor Market Report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Labor shared the January Labor Market Report, highlighting employment rates in the public and private sectors.

Kansas Department of Labor announced the preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9% in December and an increase from 2.5% in January 2022.

Kansas Department of Labor said seasonally adjusted job estimates for Kansas indicate total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 8,500 from December. Total nonfarm includes private sector and government employers. Private sector jobs increased by 4,400 over the month while government increased by 4,100.

“Annual estimates indicate that Kansas employers added 38,300 private sector jobs in 2022, a growth rate of 3.4%,” said Labor Economist Emilie Doerksen. “This strong growth continued in January 2023, with preliminary estimates for the private sector increasing by 4,400 jobs over the month.”

Kansas Department of Labor stated since January 2022, Kansas’ seasonally adjusted total nonfarm jobs have increased by 48,900. This change is due to an increase of 47,100 private sector jobs and an increase of 1,800 government jobs.

Complete Kansas labor market information for January can be found here.

The February 2023 Labor Report will be released on Friday, March 24.

