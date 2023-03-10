K-State falls to TCU in Big 12 quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - 3-seed Kansas State men’s basketball suffered a 80-67 loss to 6-seed TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday.

It was a back and forth affair, until the Horned Frogs surged ahead in the second half.

Keyontae Johnson and Desi Sills led with 14 points each. Markquis Nowell had 11.

Looking ahead, the Wildcats will prepare for the NCAA Tournament.

