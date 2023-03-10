K-State awards scholarship to three high school seniors

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University awarded the K-State Civic Leadership Scholarship to three high school seniors from a group of 10 finalists.

Kansas State University announced the scholarship rewards students who are making a difference and demonstrating creativity by developing projects and programs with a lasting impact on those they serve.

Receiving first place and a $4,000 scholarship was Teagan Ellenz at Osborne High School. Receiving second place with a $2,500 scholarship was Taylor Pringle at Northern Heights High School. Receiving third place with a $2,000 scholarship was Jensen Brull of Thomas More Preparatory: Marian High School.

The finalists competed in an on-campus interview and recognition day earlier this semester to receive the scholarships. Kansas State University said they were selected for demonstrating a commitment to serving others in their community, school, or place of worship.

Kansas State University said the following students were finalists for the K-State Civic Leadership Scholarship:

  • Grace Schaefer, Andover Central High School
  • Darcee Ashcraft, Holton High School
  • Corbin Hoppas, Andover High School

From out of state:

  • Landry O’Bryan, Central High School in St. Joseph, Mo.
  • Annika Lindt, Decatur High School in Sunset, Texas.
  • Grayce Lynam, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School in Manassas, Va.

