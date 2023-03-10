K-State awards scholarship to three high school seniors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University awarded the K-State Civic Leadership Scholarship to three high school seniors from a group of 10 finalists.

Kansas State University announced the scholarship rewards students who are making a difference and demonstrating creativity by developing projects and programs with a lasting impact on those they serve.

Receiving first place and a $4,000 scholarship was Teagan Ellenz at Osborne High School. Receiving second place with a $2,500 scholarship was Taylor Pringle at Northern Heights High School. Receiving third place with a $2,000 scholarship was Jensen Brull of Thomas More Preparatory: Marian High School.

The finalists competed in an on-campus interview and recognition day earlier this semester to receive the scholarships. Kansas State University said they were selected for demonstrating a commitment to serving others in their community, school, or place of worship.

Kansas State University said the following students were finalists for the K-State Civic Leadership Scholarship:

Grace Schaefer, Andover Central High School

Darcee Ashcraft, Holton High School

Corbin Hoppas, Andover High School

From out of state:

Landry O’Bryan, Central High School in St. Joseph, Mo.

Annika Lindt, Decatur High School in Sunset, Texas.

Grayce Lynam, Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School in Manassas, Va.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.