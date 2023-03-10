Greater Topeka Partnership celebrates Momentum 2027 goal reaching

The Greater Topeka Partnership is ready to help keep building Topeka and Shawnee County up in the years to come with their new development strategy.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership is ready to help keep building Topeka and Shawnee County up in the years to come with their new development strategy, Momentum 2027.

“Maybe we’re a little nervous but I think that we’re excited that we’re two months into implementing Momentum 2027 which we have a lot to do in the next 5 years so we’re celebrating the beginning of Momentum 2027,” said CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik.

Norseman brewing kicked off the goal-reaching celebration by hosting board members, elected leaders, and community stakeholders.

GTP says momentum 2022, unveiled in  2017, helped to shape Topeka’s revitalization since its implementation.

“I will say there’s one thing that’s in the center of momentum and that is equity so instead of equity being one of the 21 initiatives we put it straight in the center so all 21 initiatives will measure themselves and make sure we’re keeping equity in the center,” said Pivarnik.

Now GTP says it’s time to continue its growth.

“One of the things I hope is that all of the metrics that you’re seeing move in a positive direction like our population increase, our net promoter score, our incomes are going up, our jobs are going up. I mean it seems like everything is moving in the exact right direction so we hope that all of those metrics continue to move in the right direction. We’ve set some metrics for momentum 2027 but at the same time we have 21 major big, not small but major initiatives that we have five years to make serious progress on, like the river. Think about that. That’s a big one, youth sports, housing, child care, job creation, community moral so we have a lot of work to do so we’re not satisfied,” said Pivarnik.

