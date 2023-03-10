Friday forecast: Some sun possible today, rain tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unseasonably cool weather continues through Monday but the good news is there will at least be more sun than the last couple days with the exception of Saturday due to rain in the forecast.

Taking Action:

Severe weather awareness week wraps up today with flood safety. Watch video for safety tips.

Rain returns to the area tomorrow. There does remain some uncertainty on timing of the rainfall so will have the chance existing all day. Even if you’re not receiving measurable rain at points during the day, there is a chance you may be dealing with drizzle or mist but yes there will be portions of the day completely dry and just cool and cloudy.

DST begins this weekend: Good opportunity to start thinking about testing/changing the battery of your smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector and your weather radio.

With Spring Break next week it’ll generally be cool with Wednesday the warmest day next week (but windy) so plan any outdoor activities accordingly. Monitoring a cold front toward the end of the week but uncertainty on timing and how cold it will get behind the front.



While it has been unseasonably cool the past couple days, it has stayed above freezing. That is not the case in several areas this morning and won’t be the case Sunday through Tuesday mornings as temperatures will likely be in the 20s. The last time it was below freezing in Topeka was Feb 26th (27°) and the coldest it has been so far in March (before this morning when temperatures may drop below freezing) was 32° on the 2nd.

Normal High: 55/Normal Low: 32 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun possible at times but it will generally be partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds N/E 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Will monitor a slight chance for light rain developing late. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds E/SE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: While the rain chance exists all day for northeast KS, it will not rain in a specific location all day. Slight differences in the models on timing is a bit uncertain but when it’s all said and done by Saturday evening, most spots will get 0.05″-0.15″ with exceptions in some areas. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds SE/E 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds N/NW 10-20, gusts around 25 mph.

A cold front Sunday will keep highs in the 40s Monday before warming in the 50s Tuesday and 60s to even 70s in some areas Wednesday. As mentioned, the timing of a cold front differs between the long range models. The current forecast is closer to the cold bias so it is possible it is slightly warmer especially Thursday before temperatures will likely drop below average for this time of year by Friday and likely lasting into next weekend. Again it won’t be ‘cold’ just below normal which by next week will be 58°.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.