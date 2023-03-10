Former SNCO commissioner Ted Ensley dies

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Shawnee Co. Commissioner Ted Ensley has died.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation director Tim Laurent confirmed Ensley passed away Thursday evening.

Ensley was hired as the county’s first parks and rec superintendent in 1961, spending 31 years in the position. He was elected to the Shawnee Co. Commission in 1996. He serves 16 years on the commission and also spent time as the state’s secretary of wildlife and parks.

State lawmakers passed a resolution honoring Ensley when he retired for the Shawnee Co. Commission.

At a ceremony honoring Ensley in Oct. 2021, county leaders credited him with making Lake Shawnee what it is today. The Ted Ensley Gardens on the lake’s west side were named in his honor.

Ensley was inducted into the Kansas Parks and Recreation Hall of Fame by the Kansas Recreation and Parks Association in 2004.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Elma. They have three children.

