City of Manhattan has a new Parks and Rec. director

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan has hired a new Parks and Rec. Director, who is the current Parks and Rec. Director for Garden City.

Manhattan’s city manager Ron Fehr announced that Aaron Stewart will become the new Manhattan Park and Rec. Director, effective April 17.

The previous director, Eddie Eastes, retired from that position in May 2022. Since then, Assistant Director Wyatt Thompson has been performing responsibilities as the interim director.

“We are pleased to have Aaron join our team,” Fehr said. “Aaron has great experience and enthusiasm, which will serve him well in this position.”

The City of Manhattan says since Stewart became the Garden City Parks and Rec. Director, he is responsible for operating 11 parks, an aquatics facility, all recreational programming, an accredited zoo, and a golf course that has been nationally ranked. As Garden city’s Parks and Rec. director, Stewart manages a team of 63 staff members, all full-time, and 250 part-time employees with a $9 million budget.

Stewart will oversee the department and ensure that the department will preserve and manage the parks while offering the community recreational and interactive opportunities such as park facilities, pools, centers, an animal shelter, and other facilities like the Sunset Zoo and the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Stewart will also be responsible for all seven divisions within the department, a nearly $10 million budget, and lead a team of 105 full-time employees and approximately 600 seasonal workers.

He has 25 years of Parks and Rec. experience. He has served as the Garden City Recreation Commission’s superintendent for four years, served as the sports coordinator for Colorado’s Carbon Valley Parks and Recreation District for two years, and spent six years with the City and County of Broomfield, Colorado. His education includes a Bachelor of Science in Parks and Recreation Administration from Kansas State University and is a graduate of the National Parks and Recreation Association’s Director’s School.

“I am truly honored to be selected as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Manhattan,” Stewart said. “I knew from an early age that there is something special about Manhattan, and to be given the opportunity to come back to the community to raise my family and be a part of the Parks and Recreation Department is a dream come true!”

