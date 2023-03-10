Ace gives Helping Hands high marks for encouraging dog adoptions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ace has a nose for news, and the headline he delivered Friday on Eye on NE Kansas is that the “name your price” adoption special continues at Helping Hands Humane Society.

Ace visited the show with Emi Griess to talk about the continued influx of dogs at the shelters. Because of that, they’re continuing their special where people may choose their own price (minimum $20) to take a new furry friend home.

Ace is one of the shelter’s longer-term residents, arriving 85 days ago. He’s two years old with a super-sweet personality. HHHS is at 5720 SW 21st St. and open for adoptions Monday – Saturday: 11:30 am – 6:00 pm and Sunday: 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

If you’re unable to adopt, visit their web site for other ways you can support our community’s homeless pets.

