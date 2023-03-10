10th annual Hope-A-Palooza benefits SOS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SOS is hosting the 10th annual Hope-A-Palooza to support SOS services.

SOS announced Hope-a-Palooza will take place on March 31 at the Bowyer Community Building in the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Hope-a-Palooza will include a meal by Gourmet-to-Go Catering, specialty drinks by Mulready’s Pub, an award ceremony recognizing contributions from individuals and organizations in the community, and a live auction featuring items to bid on in support of SOS.

A variety of items will be available for auction during the event that local community members and businesses have donated. Sports fans can bid on signed jerseys by Chiefs players Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco, University of Kansas baseball, and Royals baseball tickets. Several activities are available for auction, including a Nashville vacation for six, wine tasting at Union Street Social clubs, two nights at a local bed and breakfast, dinner at Lake Kahola, a steak dinner for eight, a shrimp boil for 12, a Gourmet-to-Go dinner for six and an evening on Harry and Lloyd’s Party Bus ending at The Next Level.

Items available for auction include a signed Kevin Hart photo, an Apple watch with two chargers, a small chest freezer filled with 20 pounds of ground beef, a set of Michelin tires, a KVOE advertising package, a ValuNet Fiber package, and more.

Cocktails start at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, awards, and the live auction. Interested Kansans can reserve a VIP table for $400 or purchase individual tickets for $50 each. Tickets are limited, so get tickets soon at www.soskansas.com/hope-a-palooza.

Hope-a-Palooza is the biggest annual fundraiser for SOS and raises critical funds to support SOS services. SOS’s mission is to empower and advocate for those affected by sexual or domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, and child abuse or neglect. The organization provides services to Lyon, Chase, Coffey, Osage, and Morris Counties.

The evening wouldn’t be possible without underwriting sponsors Michelin, Lyon County State Bank, and Mitchell-Markowitz Construction. Honorary Chairs for Hope-A-Palooza 2023 are Rick and Colleen Mitchell.

The event was supported by sponsors Clark Carpet and Tile Inc., Community National Bank, Flint Hills Technical College, Haag Pharmacy, Hill’s Pet Pharmacy, Kansas Security LLC, KVOE Lot and Ilk Design Studio, Lyon County State Bank, Michelin, Mitchell-Markowitz Construction, Mulready’s Pub, Newman Regional Health, Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Thompson Family Dental and ValuNet Fiber.

For more information on Hope-a-Palooza, contact SOS Community Relations Coordinator Cara Codney at 620-343-8799 or ccodney@soskansas.com.

