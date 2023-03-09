Woman in custody after slow-speed chase ends in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was taken into custody after a slow-speed chase ended Thursday morning in the 3200 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Police officials said the woman who was driving the car and taken into custody wasn’t wearing any clothes.

The pursuit began around 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the vicinity of S.W. Huntoon and Topeka Boulevard.

The pursuit continued about two miles south on Topeka Boulevard at speeds of around 20 mph.

Just past S.W. 32nd Terrace on Topeka Boulevard, police used a tactical maneuver in which they intentionally collided a patrol car with the woman’s black Nissan Sentra.

The car spun around and came to rest near a streetlight pole facing north in the right southbound lane. The rear of the car was partially on a grassy area on the west side of Topeka Boulevard.

The location was just south of the former Gordman’s store.

The woman wasn’t injured as a result of the collision, police said.

She was taken on a stretcher to a waiting American Medical Response ambulance.

There was no immediate word on whether she was transported to the hospital.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

