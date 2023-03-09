Wichita man sentenced to 20 months in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol breach

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man faces a 20-month prison sentence after admitting to shoving a Capitol officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents say on Jan. 6, 2021, Michael Eckerman, 38, illegally entered the Capitol grounds and joined a crowd pushing their way through police lines. In November, Eckerman pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice said after Eckerman illegally entered the Capitol grounds, he “observed rioters fighting with police officers outside the Capitol and encouraged them by yelling at the officers that they were ‘traitors to the country.’”

“He and others then walked through scaffolding and up a set of steps leading to the Upper West Terrace,” the Department of Justice said.

Inside the building, the DOJ said Eckerman participated in three separate breaches of police lines, eventually pushing his way to the front of a group trying to get past a small line of officers.

“At this moment, he was face to face with an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police, who put his hand on Eckerman’s shoulder. Eckerman pushed the officer—forcibly resisting, impeding, and interfering with the officer—which, along with the actions of others in the mob, caused the officer to stumble down some steps, leaving the officer vulnerable,” the justice department said. “While that officer was on the ground, another rioter sprayed him with a fire extinguisher. Eckerman participated in a third physical breach of a police line just outside the House chamber, at a time Congresspeople and staff members were still sheltering in place inside.”

After a third breach, the DOJ said Eckerman continued moving through the building, at one point entering the Rayburn Conference Room and posing or photos. The justice department said he exited the Capitol about 20 minutes after entering.

Eckerman was arrested on Sept. 20, 2021.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com