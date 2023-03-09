Wednesday’s Child -Treyveon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Wednesday’s Child this week wants to be a law enforcement officer someday. Before he can serve and protect, he needs the love and support of a forever family.

His name is Treyveon, but he likes to go by Trey. He’s 10 years old and in the fourth grade. Trey does well in school.

“I like math and science also, because they’re like I just really like them.”

After school, Trey’s a pretty typical kid. He spends time inside and out.

“I watch TV sometimes, a dirt bike show. Play outside and I like to throw the football. I like to ride my scooter.”

Riding a scooter, or a dirt bike, might turn into a police bike or motorcycle someday. Trey wants to be a boy in blue.

“A police officer, because I like to help people.”

Until then, Trey needs help from folks who step up to be his family. Trey would like to have other kids in the house, and just be the home that all kids want - full of unconditional love and support.

“I just like hanging out with other people.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

