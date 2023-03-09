Two-vehicle crash slows traffic Thursday morning in downtown Topeka

A car-truck collision slowed traffic but resulted in no reports of injuries early Thursday in downtown Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The collision was reported around 6:48 a.m. Thursday at S.E. 10th Avenue and Monroe Street, immediately west of Interstate 70.

A dark green Toyota Corolla and a maroon Dodge Ram collided at that location, authorities said. The vehicles came to rest facing south in the right lane of S.E. Monroe, just south of S.E. 10th Avenue.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that no one required ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Two police cars that responded to the scene were stationed near the southwest corner of S.E. 10th and Monroe, behind the Toyota and Dodge truck.

Traffic from eastbound S.E. 10th had to make a wide turn south onto S.E. Monroe, including to the on-ramp to eastbound I-70.

Meanwhile, traffic on S.E. 10th Avenue wasn’t affected by the collision.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

