Topeka Zoo shares ideas, future plans of old giraffe exhibit

By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo officially opens its new Giraffe and Friends exhibit on Friday, March 10. Zoo executives thanked many of its members and business partners with a tour and breakfast Thursday morning. 13 NEWS also found out what future plans are in store for the zoo’s old giraffe exhibit.

On Thursday, March 9, members and business partners of the Topeka Zoo had some breakfast and got a preview tour of the new Giraffe and Friends exhibit — as a way for zoo officials to say thank you to its members because zoo director Brendan Wiley said none of this could be possible without help from the zoo’s members and the community.

“The support that we get from our members, from local businesses — it inspires us and truly funds those education programs or projects or the new things that people see year-to-year,” said Wiley. “That’s all made possible by this great community.”

Wiley also said due to the chilly temperatures, the giraffes and other animals might not be in the outdoor exhibit just yet, but said folks can still see them inside the new indoor facility when it opens on Friday.

13 news asked Wiley what plans the zoo has for the old exhibit. Wiley said the zoo has short-term and long-term plans for that section.

“The short-term plan is where the old giraffe exhibit was. We are going to convert that into kind of an event lawn that will be used for public gathering space over the next couple of years,” said Wiley. “About three to four years from now that entire facility — the original Animal and Man’s facility — will be completely redeveloped into a new experience here at the zoo that we are just starting the conceptual design phase on.”

“This new concept — we evaluate our entire facility and we have a master plan, and we think that one of our biggest areas for opportunity is a new children’s zoo experience, and while I can’t say much more about that right now just... hold on Topeka. It’s going to be incredible,” said Wiley.

On Friday, the zoo will begin with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. outside the new Giraffe and Friends barn. All the animals that will be featured in the new exhibit include:

  • The reticulated giraffes
  • Lesser kudu (a unique kind of antelope found in East Africa)
  • An ostrich
  • A grey-crowned crane
  • Two Thomson’s gazelle
  • A bontebok named Monty

