Topeka High School holds honors assembly on Thursday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka High School held an honors assembly on Thursday morning for students who achieved academic excellence in the fall semester.

The assembly took place at 9:25 a.m. Thursday in the school’s Hoehner Auditorium, 800 S.W. 10th Ave.

Freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors who were on the honor roll heard their names called and they came to the stage to be recognized for their achievements.

Several hundred people were in the audience, including a number of the students’ family members.

Thursday marked the last day of school for students before spring break in Topeka Unified School District 501.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Monday, March 20.

