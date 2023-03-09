Topeka High Band debuts new piece to celebrate 100 years of tradition

The Topeka High Band premiered a piece commissioned specifically for the 100-year celebration, written by Kansas composer Grace Baugher Dunlap, to honor the school and its traditions.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka High School Band celebrated a century of music Wednesday night.

The Topeka High Band was established in late 1922, and the school is celebrating the anniversary throughout the year.

The band premiered a piece commissioned specifically for the occasion, written by Kansas composer Grace Baugher Dunlap, to honor the school and its traditions.

“It includes a lot of really beautiful parts, like part of the school song and features prominently some chimes that are supposed to illicit sounds of the bell tower,” Topeka High Band Director Jennifer Antonetti said. “It’s absolutely a once in a lifetime opportunity, and we are so happy to share it.”

The piece commissioned for the performance is titled ‘The Carillon Calls.’

