Thursday forecast: Rain showers this morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the rain this morning with mainly dry conditions this afternoon. If there are areas near the Nebraska border that receive a wintry mix it won’t amount to much but could create a few slick spots on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses so use caution.

Taking Action:

Severe weather awareness week continues today with hail. Watch video for safety tips.

Rain is most likely this morning and again on Saturday into Saturday evening. Between the 2 systems, most spots will end up with 0.25″-0.50″. While lightning is possible for both today and Saturday and a wintry mix is possible this morning, both are a low probability but it would be the only hazards so be mindful of otherwise just a light to at times moderate rain.

DST begins this weekend: Good opportunity to start thinking about testing/changing the battery of your smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector and your weather radio.

With Spring Break next week it’ll generally be cool with Wednesday and Thursday looking to be the warmest days so plan any outdoor activities accordingly. Cooler weather is looking to move back in by Friday into the weekend but still subject to change.



The dreary weather continues through the weekend. While there may be some partial clearing late today and a few areas of sun tomorrow, there will be more clouds until Sunday. Sunday into next week is expected to have more sun.

Normal High: 54/Normal Low: 32 (WIBW)

Today: Rain with a low chance for a wintry mix near the Nebraska border mainly before 1pm otherwise cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the low-mid 40s (upper 40s possible south). Winds N/NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds N/E 5-10 mph.

This weekend will be rainy on Saturday with dry conditions on Sunday. Still expecting wind gusts 20-30 mph both days but more sun and slightly warmer on Sunday.

Next week remains cool but with mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday before warming up Wednesday and Thursday. There is a chance for rain Wednesday night and a very low chance for t-storms that would have to be monitored.

