Thursday forecast: Dry to end the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After rain moved through the area early this morning, dry conditions will be likely through Friday evening. Low chance for rain to develop as early as late Friday night but better chance of rain developing shortly after sunrise Saturday. Temperatures remain cool with more clouds than sun.

Taking Action:

Rain returns Saturday into Saturday evening. While lightning is possible Saturday it is a low probability but it would be the only hazard so be mindful of otherwise just light to at times moderate rain. DST begins this weekend: Good opportunity to start thinking about testing/changing the battery of your smoke detector, carbon monoxide detector and your weather radio. With Spring Break next week it’ll generally be cool with Wednesday and Thursday looking to be the warmest days so plan any outdoor activities accordingly. Cooler weather is looking to move back in by Friday into the weekend but still subject to change.

The dreary weather continues through the weekend. While there may be some partial clearing late today and a few areas of sun tomorrow especially in the morning, there will be more clouds than sun until Sunday. Sunday into next week is expected to have more sun than clouds.

Normal High: 54/Normal Low: 32 (WIBW)

This Afternoon: Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 40s (upper 40s possible south). Winds NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds NW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds N/E 5-10 mph.

This weekend will be rainy on Saturday (most spots 0.05″-0.20″) with dry conditions on Sunday. Still expecting wind gusts 20-30 mph both days but more sun and slightly warmer on Sunday.

Next week remains cool but with mostly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday before warming up Wednesday and Thursday. There is a chance for rain Wednesday night and a very low chance for t-storms that would have to be monitored.

Heaviest north of I-70 (WIBW)

