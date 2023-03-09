State high school basketball round one results

KPZ State, Round 1 (G): Seaman 42, St. James Academy 65
KPZ State, Round 1 (G): Seaman 42, St. James Academy 65
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s that time of year, win or go home. Which teams are moving on to the next round?

St. James Academy def. Seaman (G), 65-42

St. Thomas Aquinas def. Highland Park (G), 66-22

Phillipsburg def. Riley County (G), 40-27

Hugoton def. Clay Center (B), 80-63

Blue Valley North def. Manhattan (B), 44-39

Wichita Heights def. Junction City (B), 67-44

Silver Lake def. Santa Fe Trail (G), 72-41

Moundridge def. St. Marys (B), 63-41.

Andover def. Emporia (G), 58-48

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
FILE
One dead after motorcycle falls off Kansas City overpass
Joslynn Barnett
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
FILE
Man arrested after early-morning brawl at Topeka gym

Latest News

Renovations are set to grace Allen Fieldhouse and will be finished by the fall of 2024.
Jayhawk fans to see major renovations at Allen Fieldhouse
The Big 12 Tournament is set to tip off Wednesday evening in Kansas City.
Big 12 Tournament tips off Wednesday in Kansas City
Jayhawks land 4-star recruit for 2024
Kansas State senior Keyontae Johnson and Kansas junior Jalen Wilson were named unanimous...
Sunflower Showdown dominates Big 12 awards