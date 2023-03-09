State high school basketball round one results
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s that time of year, win or go home. Which teams are moving on to the next round?
St. James Academy def. Seaman (G), 65-42
St. Thomas Aquinas def. Highland Park (G), 66-22
Phillipsburg def. Riley County (G), 40-27
Hugoton def. Clay Center (B), 80-63
Blue Valley North def. Manhattan (B), 44-39
Wichita Heights def. Junction City (B), 67-44
Silver Lake def. Santa Fe Trail (G), 72-41
Moundridge def. St. Marys (B), 63-41.
Andover def. Emporia (G), 58-48
