As southern border crisis continues, Congressman tells gov. it has failed

FILE - Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad...
FILE - Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. The mayor of the Texas border city declared a state of emergency Saturday, Dec. 17 over concerns about the community's ability to handle an anticipated influx of migrants across the Southern border. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued the state of emergency declaration to allow the city to tap into additional resources that are expected to become necessary after Title 42 expulsions end on Dec. 21. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner told the federal government it has failed as fentanyl continues to flood the country as tensions continue at the southern border.

U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says on Wednesday, March 8, that he questioned officials from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigration as well as Customs Enforcement about the crisis at the southern border.

Representative LaTurner indicated that the questioning happened during the House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing, Force Multipliers: Examining the Need for Additional Resources to Disrupt Transnational Crime at the Border and Beyond.

In his opening statement, Rep. LaTurner highlighted how the national security and humanitarian crisis at the southern border has exacerbated the fentanyl epidemic that faces Kansas communities. He told the story of Nicholas “Cruz” Burris, a 15-year-old at Lansing High School who perished from a fentanyl overdose earlier in 2023.

“Over the past few years, Kansas has seen a 73% increase in fentanyl-related overdoses—one of the highest increases in America. Earlier this year, Nicholas “Cruz” Burris, a 15-year-old freshman at Lansing High School in Kansas, acquired what he thought was a Percocet pill from a drug dealer soliciting him over Snapchat. The next morning his mother Rhonda went to wake him for school, only to find him dead in his bed,” LaTurner said.

The Congressman said the federal government has failed at a core constitutional duty - enforcing commonplace border security and safeguarding residents.

