SNCO Commissioners advance plans for Family Park

The future site of Family Park near the 2200 block of SW Urish Road
The future site of Family Park near the 2200 block of SW Urish Road(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is moving forward on designs for the planned Family Park.

County Commissioners voted to allow Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec to continue its design process for the park to be built at 21st and Urish. Nothing has changed in the intended designs featuring pickleball courts, an open-air picnic shelter, and destination playground.

SNCO Parks & Rec Communication Supervisor Mike McLaughlin says the next step is identifying a contractor to actually build the park.

