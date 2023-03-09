SNCO Commissioners advance plans for Family Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County is moving forward on designs for the planned Family Park.

County Commissioners voted to allow Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec to continue its design process for the park to be built at 21st and Urish. Nothing has changed in the intended designs featuring pickleball courts, an open-air picnic shelter, and destination playground.

SNCO Parks & Rec Communication Supervisor Mike McLaughlin says the next step is identifying a contractor to actually build the park.

