Silver Lake Police warn drivers of speed limit change on Highway 24

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake Police have warned drivers about a new speed limit on Highway 24 following a KDOT traffic study.

The Silver Lake Police Department announced on Wednesday, March 8, that the speed limit on U.S. Highway 24 through the town has now changed.

SLPD indicated that a traffic study done by the Kansas Department of Transportation found the change necessary. The speed has now reduced from 40 to 35 mph on Highway 24 from just east of Sage Rd. to just north of Aquarius.

Additionally, officials noted that the reduced speed limit has been extended by a quarter mile east of town for both east and westbound traffic. This speed limit is now 45 mph.

