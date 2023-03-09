Shawnee Co. Historical Society invites you to show and tell

People are invited to bring their own items and share their stories at the Shawnee Co. Historical Society's next program 3pm March 12 at 1118 SE Madison
By Melissa Brunner and David Oliver
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Historical Society has a unique presentation in store. It’s one where you are the star!

Christine Steinkuehler and Rick Knight visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their “show and tell” program. People are invited to bring their own items from Shawnee Co. history to share their stories. This including things like pictures, postcards blueprints, matchbooks, architectural salvage, or books. Christine and Rick brought some of their items to the show as examples.

The program is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at the Shawnee Co. Historical Society, 1118 SE Madison.

