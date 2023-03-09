Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andrea Clements
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Andrea Clements from Royal Valley High School.
Clements plays Volleyball and Softball and is a part of the Panthers’ Dance Team.
Clements has spent two years as part of the National Honor Society and maintained a near perfect 3.98 GPA. She plans on attending Mid-America Nazarene where she wants to major in nursing.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.