Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andrea Clements

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Andrea Clements from Royal Valley High School.

Clements plays Volleyball and Softball and is a part of the Panthers’ Dance Team.

Clements has spent two years as part of the National Honor Society and maintained a near perfect 3.98 GPA. She plans on attending Mid-America Nazarene where she wants to major in nursing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.