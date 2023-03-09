Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andrea Clements

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Andrea Clements from Royal Valley High School.

Clements plays Volleyball and Softball and is a part of the Panthers’ Dance Team.

Clements has spent two years as part of the National Honor Society and maintained a near perfect 3.98 GPA. She plans on attending Mid-America Nazarene where she wants to major in nursing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serena Sanchez
Topeka woman arrested, victim identified following suspicious death investigation
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
FILE
One dead after motorcycle falls off Kansas City overpass
Joslynn Barnett
One arrested after early-morning arson destroys building meant for nonprofit
FILE
Man arrested after early-morning brawl at Topeka gym

Latest News

KPZ State, Round 1 (G): Seaman 42, St. James Academy 65
State high school basketball round one results
Renovations are set to grace Allen Fieldhouse and will be finished by the fall of 2024.
Jayhawk fans to see major renovations at Allen Fieldhouse
The Big 12 Tournament is set to tip off Wednesday evening in Kansas City.
Big 12 Tournament tips off Wednesday in Kansas City
Jayhawks land 4-star recruit for 2024