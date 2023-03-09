Riley County Police Department launches new website

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has launched a new and improved online website.

The Riley County Police Department announced that the new website promises to be more user-friendly and engaging.

Director Brian Peete told 13 News that it will be easier to navigate, search for information and make multiple types of requests from the department.

”We believe in putting out a lot of information so we wanted to make it easily readable,” said Peete. “We wanted to make a more modern and we wanted to make it faster for folks to use to find the information they want from the department.”

Additionally, Kansans will be able to submit low-level crime reports through the new website.

For more information and a chance to peruse the new website, visit the website here.

