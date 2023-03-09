Riley County Police Department launches new website

The Riley County Police Department is launching a new and improved online website.
The Riley County Police Department is launching a new and improved online website.(Submitted)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has launched a new and improved online website.

The Riley County Police Department announced that the new website promises to be more user-friendly and engaging.

Director Brian Peete told 13 News that it will be easier to navigate, search for information and make multiple types of requests from the department.

”We believe in putting out a lot of information so we wanted to make it easily readable,” said Peete. “We wanted to make a more modern and we wanted to make it faster for folks to use to find the information they want from the department.”

Additionally, Kansans will be able to submit low-level crime reports through the new website.

For more information and a chance to peruse the new website, visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction begins on a new location for Pepperjax Grill on March 8, 2023.
Pepperjax Grill to relocate with new drive-thru expected in Topeka
McDonald's at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia.
New restaurants coming to Emporia Turnpike service area
FILE
Manhattan woman arrested on alleged child sex crimes following investigation
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
A groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, will signal the start of construction,...
K-State gets approval for Edge expansion coming this Spring

Latest News

Topeka High School students were recognized for academic excellence during an honors assembly...
Topeka High School holds honors assembly on Thursday morning
Bill Self
Bill Self "doing well" as hospitalization keeps him from Big 12 Tournament
FILE
Charges dropped against men accused of bringing pounds of drugs to Kansas
The Kansas Supreme Court welcomes new Chief Financial Officer Amy Deckard at the judicial branch.
Kansas Judicial Branch welcomes new Chief Financial Officer