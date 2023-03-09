RCPD searches for information after car windshield shot out over weekend

FILE
FILE(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan are searching for information after a woman’s car windshield was shot out by a BB gun over the weekend.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, officials were called to the 900 block of Ratone St. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 20-year-old who reported her car’s windshield had been shot out with a BB gun on Saturday, March 4. The damage cost her abut $500.

Anyone with information about the crime has been asked to report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

