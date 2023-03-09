RCPD investigates after 11-year-old accused of battering school officials

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials opened an investigation after an 11-year-old boy was accused of battering two school employees and putting a chair through a window.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, officials were called to Susan B. Anthony Middle School in the 2500 block of Browning Ave. with reports of battery and criminal damage.

When officials arrived, they said a 33-year-old male and a 54-year-old female USD 383 employee reported that an 11-year-old boy battered the pair and broke an interior window of the building with a metal chair.

Officials noted that the incident caused the school $500 in damage. No other information has been released including possible injuries or the fate of the boy.

