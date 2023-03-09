Officials respond to morning house fire in Eudora

Officials respond to a house fire in Eudora on March 9, 2023.
Officials respond to a house fire in Eudora on March 9, 2023.(Eudora Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Eudora responded to a house fire as the Red Cross was called to aid the displaced residents.

The Eudora Police Department announced on Thursday morning, March 9, that officials worked a house fire in the 1300 block of Birch St.

Little information has been released as crews remain on the scene. However, all residents were able to safely evacuate the burning home.

EPD noted that the Red Cross has arrived to help the residents of the home with resources moving forward.

