Officials investigate after teen pepper sprayed, woman threatened in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Manhattan have opened an investigation after a woman allegedly pepper-sprayed a teen and he threatened her with a knife.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, officials were called with reports of aggravated assault and domestic battery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 38-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy had gotten into an altercation.

Officials said the woman pepper-sprayed the teen before he threatened her with a knife.

RCPD did not indicate that anyone had been taken into custody for the incident. No injuries were reported.

