New funding strengthens overdose surveillance and prevention efforts

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The CDC is using two new Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) to advance the critical work that health departments and communities play to lower overdose deaths.

The CDC announced under its Overdose Data to Action program, one NOFO is designed for states and one for localities and territories. These NOFOs will expand and strengthen current overdose surveillance and prevention efforts and emphasize the use of data to inform prevention action and partnership engagement and address health equity.

“Nearly 300 people are dying every day from drug overdoses. We must ensure broad resources and support are in place at all levels of government to save lives today and in the future,” said Christopher M. Jones, PharmD, DrPH, MPH (CAPT U.S. Public Health Service), Director of CDC’s National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. “This funding is critical to support innovation, expand harm reduction strategies and link people to life-saving care, and make the latest data available so that we can get ahead of the constantly evolving epidemic, including changes in the illicit drug supply that make today’s crisis more deadly than ever.”

The CDC said the new NOFOs focus on implementing evidence-based interventions that correspond with recent shifts in the drug overdose crisis, including changes in the illicit drug supply, the continued threat from illicit fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, and the rise in stimulant and polysubstance use. Surveillance strategies will enhance and expand the ability of health departments to track fatal and non-fatal overdoses and identify emerging drug threats. The funded jurisdictions will use these data to continuously improve prevention activities and refine the understanding of what works to prevent overdoses and deaths in different groups of people, particularly those hit hardest by the epidemic.

“CDC remains committed to addressing health disparities and inequities in overdose,” said Grant Baldwin, Ph.D., MPH, Director of CDC’s Division of Overdose Prevention. “These funding opportunities focus on people disproportionately affected by overdose and underserved by treatment and harm reduction services - including some racial/ethnic groups, people experiencing incarceration or recent release from incarceration, and people experiencing homelessness.”

Currently, CDC funds 47 states and Washington, D.C., two territories, and 16 large city and county health departments through OD2A. In 2023, CDC will build on this essential program, leveraging the latest epidemiology, prevention research, and lessons learned from the prior OD2A cycle.

For more information about these funding opportunities, visit the CDC website and grants.gov before the May 8, 2023, application deadline.

To learn more about Overdose Data to Action, click here.

To learn more about drug overdose, see here.

