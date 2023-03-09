Nemaha Co. officials attempt to identify man in connection to recent incident

Nemaha Co. officials attempt to identify this man in connection to an incident on March 8, 2023.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEMAHA CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Nemaha Co. are on the hunt for a man in connection to a recent incident.

The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday, March 9, that it is attempting to identify a man in connection to an incident that happened on Wednesday.

If anyone has information about the man or his whereabouts, they should report it to Nemaha Co. Dispatch at 785-336-2311.

