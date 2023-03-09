NASA tracks asteroid that could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046

(No sound) NASA is tracking an asteroid that has a "small chance" of hitting Earth on Valentine's Day 2046. (Source: NASA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is tracking a new asteroid that has a small chance of hitting Earth in about 20 years on Valentine’s Day 2046.

The asteroid is named 2023 DW. It is 164 feet in diameter, which is about the size of an Olympic swimming pool.

Officials say the chance of it actually striking Earth is 1 in more than 600.

On NASA’s risk scale, they rank it as “extremely unlikely with no cause for public concern.”

The agency says it continues to monitor the asteroid daily and that the risk level is likely to decline as they gather more information.

While not as catastrophic as the dinosaur-killing asteroid that struck 66 million years ago, this asteroid could cause severe damage if it were to strike near a heavily-populated area.

A much smaller asteroid struck Russia in 2013. It generated a shock wave that injured 1,500 people and damaged thousands of buildings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction begins on a new location for Pepperjax Grill on March 8, 2023.
Pepperjax Grill to relocate with new drive-thru expected in Topeka
McDonald's at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia.
New restaurants coming to Emporia Turnpike service area
FILE
Manhattan woman arrested on alleged child sex crimes following investigation
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
A groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6, will signal the start of construction,...
K-State gets approval for Edge expansion coming this Spring

Latest News

FILE
K-99 drivers warned of impending detour as bridge work set to begin
A Yeti sidekick cooler is among the items being recalled.
Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard
Slow-speed Topeka chase
Woman in custody after slow-speed chase ends in south Topeka
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed in drive-by shooting investigation
FILE
RCPD searches for information after car windshield shot out over weekend