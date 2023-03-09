Man behind bars, woman hospitalized after stabbing at Salina Walmart

Kenneth Smith
Kenneth Smith(Shawn Wheat | Saline Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 71-year-old man has been accused of premeditated murder as his victim remains under the care of medical staff following a stabbing at the Salina Walmart.

The Salina Police Department says that just after 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, officials were called to Walmart at 2900 S. 9th St. with reports of a stabbing.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 26-year-old woman had been stabbed in the back. They were directed to a man who was still in the store and was identified by witnesses as the person who committed the crime.

SPD said they were able to identify the suspect as Kenneth Harold Smith, 71, of Salina.

Officials noted that the female victim was rushed to Salina Regional Health Center where she remains under the care of medical personnel. There is no indication that a further threat remains for the public.

SPD indicated that it has opened an investigation and that it will confer with Saline Co. Attorney Jeff Ebel on the requested charges. Smith’s motive remains unclear and investigators continue to attempt to gather information.

Officials said they also seek any information from anyone in the public who may know something about the incident or may have witnessed the event. They said photographs or video are particularly helpful.

Smith remains behind Saline Co. Jail bars on an alleged aggravated weapons violation by a convicted felon, criminal carrying of a weapon, criminal use of a weapon and murder in the 1st degree - intentional and premeditated.

