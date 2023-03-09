Late Police Chief’s family creates GoFundMe to benefit department, ball fields

OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of late Overbrook Police Chief Terry Hollingsworth is attempting to raise funds in his name to benefit the department and the local ball fields.

Following the passing of the late retired Overbrook Police Chief Terry Hollingsworth, his daughter, Brandi Shepard, has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to honor her father.

Shepard noted that Hollingsworth was Chief of the Department for 15 years until he retired on Aug. 5, 2022. However, he continued to work with the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office at the Lyndon Courthouse.

Shepard said the entire Hollingsworth family would like to show the community how much he loved it with a new not-for-profit “for him and the love he had for baseball and the police department.”

The family indicated it would host a softball tournament and cookout at the Overbrook Ball Fields, 209 Sunflower Dr. from 1 to 8 p.m. on April 29. It hopes to have a plaque dedicated to Hollingsworth with part of the donations during this. The rest of the funds will go to Parks and Rec. to fix up the diamonds and get equipment for children in need.

Shepard said the City also plans to set a proclamation on Aug. 5 as Chief Terry Hollingsworth Day. The family plans to unveil a bench in honor of Hollingsworth at this event.

The family noted that it also plans to create a donation process for the local police department to receive money in Hollingsworth’s name to send officers to the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center and buy items departments are in need of. This will be an ongoing process.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click HERE.

