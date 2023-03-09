KU beats WVU in quarterfinals of Big 12 Tournament

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)
(AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - 1-seed Kansas men’s basketball defeated 8-seed West Virginia in the Quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament 78-61 on Thursday.

Without head coach Bill Self, who remains in the hospital with an illness, Norm Roberts stepped in to lead the Jayhawks as acting head coach.

Jalen Wilson led with 22 points and 11 boards, Gradey Dick followed with 18 points.

They’ll take on 5-seed Iowa State on Friday at 6:00 p.m., who defeated 4-seed Baylor on Thursday 78-72.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self will not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 Tourney
Construction begins on a new location for Pepperjax Grill on March 8, 2023.
Pepperjax Grill to relocate with new drive-thru expected in Topeka
McDonald's at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia.
New restaurants coming to Emporia Turnpike service area
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
FILE
Manhattan woman arrested on alleged child sex crimes following investigation

Latest News

K-State senior Keyontae Johnson and KU junior Jalen Wilson have been named finalists for the...
Johnson, Wilson named Julius Erving Award finalists
Bill Self
Bill Self "doing well" as hospitalization keeps him from Big 12 Tournament
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self will not coach for the remainder of the Big 12 Tourney
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andrea Clements
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Andrea Clements