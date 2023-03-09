KU beats WVU in quarterfinals of Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - 1-seed Kansas men’s basketball defeated 8-seed West Virginia in the Quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament 78-61 on Thursday.

Without head coach Bill Self, who remains in the hospital with an illness, Norm Roberts stepped in to lead the Jayhawks as acting head coach.

Jalen Wilson led with 22 points and 11 boards, Gradey Dick followed with 18 points.

They’ll take on 5-seed Iowa State on Friday at 6:00 p.m., who defeated 4-seed Baylor on Thursday 78-72.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.