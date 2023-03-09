KS Legislature Wrap: ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports,’ AG authority sent to Governor’s desk

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate acted on multiple bills advanced Wednesday.

HB 2238, or the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which would prohibit trans students identifying as girls from participating in girls’ sports, also passed the Senate. It will be sent to Gov. Laura Kelly, who vetoed similar legislation last year. The 28-11 vote conducted today passes the super-majority needed to override a veto, which was not the case last session.

Senators also approved Senate Bill 244, which would provide authority to the Kansas Attorney General to prosecute any crime committed in multiple counties. Attorney General Kris Kobach said he would use that authority to crack down on retail theft, one of major campaign promises. The legislation passed on a 35-3 vote.

SB 244, a bill combating Organized Retail Crime, passes the Senate 35 to 3. In the Attorney General’s office, we are working with our law enforcement and private industry partners to create a Kansas ORC Task Force to examine ways to thwart this new criminal enterprise. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/5yFSDncvom — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) March 9, 2023

The Kansas House approved three bills; HB 2106 provides a tax exemption for equipment bought to provide internet or video access, HB 2201 requires property valuation notices to provide more information, and HB 2026 would require releases on tax warrants to be filed in the county in which they are docketed.

