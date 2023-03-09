KS Legislature Wrap: ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports,’ AG authority sent to Governor’s desk

(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate acted on multiple bills advanced Wednesday.

HB 2238, or the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which would prohibit trans students identifying as girls from participating in girls’ sports, also passed the Senate. It will be sent to Gov. Laura Kelly, who vetoed similar legislation last year. The 28-11 vote conducted today passes the super-majority needed to override a veto, which was not the case last session.

Senators also approved Senate Bill 244, which would provide authority to the Kansas Attorney General to prosecute any crime committed in multiple counties. Attorney General Kris Kobach said he would use that authority to crack down on retail theft, one of major campaign promises. The legislation passed on a 35-3 vote.

The Kansas House approved three bills; HB 2106 provides a tax exemption for equipment bought to provide internet or video access, HB 2201 requires property valuation notices to provide more information, and HB 2026 would require releases on tax warrants to be filed in the county in which they are docketed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during...
Bill Self “doing well” as hospitalization keeps him from Big 12 Tournament
Construction begins on a new location for Pepperjax Grill on March 8, 2023.
Pepperjax Grill to relocate with new drive-thru expected in Topeka
McDonald's at the Kansas Turnpike service area near Emporia.
New restaurants coming to Emporia Turnpike service area
Gary Haynie as a child (left). 2016 sketch by a forensic artist of what Spencer Island Doe may...
Remains found in Washington in 1970s identified as Topeka native 44 years later
FILE
Manhattan woman arrested on alleged child sex crimes following investigation

Latest News

The future site of Family Park near the 2200 block of SW Urish Road
SNCO Commissioners advance plans for Family Park
K-State senior Keyontae Johnson and KU junior Jalen Wilson have been named finalists for the...
Johnson, Wilson named Julius Erving Award finalists
Riley County Police Department launches new website
Riley County Police Department launches new website
FILE
Holton store to host pet treat tasting, adoption event