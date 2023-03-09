KHP Superintendent talks retirement, offers spring traffic safety reminders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Herman Jones reflected on his upcoming retirement during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Jones previously announced he would step down July 1. His decision ends a 45-year career in law enforcement. Watch the interview to hear what he had to say about his decision and his next chapter.

Jones also talked about upcoming spring traffic safety efforts and continued recruiting plans.

