Kansas Tourism receives national marketing awards

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Tourism received two awards from the 31st Annual North American Travel Journalists Association (NATJA) award competition.

Kansas Tourism announced that the “Kansas Brand Anthem Commercial” took Silver in the Destination Video category while the “To the Story Campaign” took Bronze in the Creative Marketing Campaign category.

“Kansas Tourism continues to raise the bar in how we market our state to visitors,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These high-quality, inspirational videos help us share our history, our people, and our incredible places to visit across the state, showing the world that Kansas is the best place to do business, to explore, and to call home.”

Kansas Tourism said the “Kansas Brand Anthem Commercial” is a 30-second broadcast video highlighting the experience travelers can expect as they adventure across the state. The commercial ran in the spring of 2022 in Kansas and several surrounding states, reaching up to 158 million people. Visitor traffic to TravelKS.com also increased during the lifetime of the commercial campaign with a 37.5% increase in pageviews.

“To The Stories Campaign” is a series of four to five-minute videos that take an inside look at the unique faces and places of Kansas. Kansas Tourism said The campaign has generated to date over 68,000 pageviews on TravelKS.com and has potentially been seen by over 4.5 million viewers.

In addition to the two Kansas Tourism awards, Visit Topeka took home Gold in the Creative Marketing Campaign category for “Topeka Dino Days.”

“Seeing Kansas take three of the nine awards given to Destination Marketing Organizations speaks volumes to the type of content being produced to encourage travel to and throughout our state,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said. “Kansas continues to grow in recognition as an awe-inspiring visitor destination, and these awards are prime examples of the quality marketing we are accomplishing.”

The NATJA awards highlight the best in travel journalism and destination marketing from organizations in the United States and internationally. Judges for the competition include award-winning newspaper and magazine editors as well as educators across the journalism disciplines. A complete list of awardees can be found here.

