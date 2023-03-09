Kansas Attorney General’s office offer tips to avoid credit card scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With states across the country reporting huge spikes in credit card fraud compared to recent years, the Kansas Deputy Attorney General says don’t feel alone if your card gets hacked, it can happen to anyone.

“The first thing we always tell people is don’t be embarrassed if your card gets hacked or your identity gets stolen. Even if you made a mistake and caused that, don’t be embarrassed. It’s happened to all of us. It happened to me a couple months ago. So, call our office, we have lots of resources,” said Kansas deputy attorney general Fran Oleen.

Oleen says to check the websites you visit and make sure they are secure.

“Go to a reputable site, make sure it has the secure indication on the website and don’t just click on an email link. That’s the mistake I made... I clicked on a link that someone had sent me because I thought that they had checked out the site and they hadn’t.. and I spent $600 on something I was never gonna get.”

Something else that can help you can avoid becoming the victim of fraud is keeping a close eye on your transactions.

“You can put an alert on your phone so that every time your credit card is used, you get an alert. So you can verify ‘yes’ that was an authorized charge. You can also go online and check all your transactions in real-time, everyday,” Oleen said.

She also says don’t use your debit card for online purchases.

“We do not recommend you use your debit card online because your debit card is linked to your bank card and you have different protections with a debit card and credit card.”

Another type of fraud to be aware of are imposter scams.

“More folks fall prey to these imposter scams than do lose money in online shopping. It was 3 billion dollars last year that folks lost to these imposter scams.. calling saying they’re law enforcement or the IRS,” said Oleen.

If any Kansas consumer has questions about imposter scams, credit card fraud, or identity theft, they are encouraged to call the Attorney General’s office at 785-296-3751.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.