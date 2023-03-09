K-99 drivers warned of impending detour as bridge work set to begin

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers along K-99 in Emporia will be required to take a detour starting in April as construction begins on two bridges.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced on Thursday, March 9, that the southern two bridges on Kansas Highway 99 that intersect with I-35 in Lyon Co. will close to traffic starting April 3.

Officials noted that the closure will be in place as construction begins on the bridges. A designated detour for K-99 drivers will be marked with signs starting on March 13 and will be in place through mid-November as weather and schedules allow.

In addition to increased overhead clearance for traffic, KTA said construction will include work on guardrails, pier protection, slope improvements and overall bridge rehabilitation. The contract for the project was awarded to Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc., in Kansas City for $4.8 million.

The Authority noted that it started to increase overhead bridge heights in 2016 to a minimum of 15′9 to help freight movement. Since the conception of the project, it said 67 bridges have already been raised.

KTA has encouraged drivers to check for impacts to traffic on KanDrive.

