Johnson, Wilson named Julius Erving Award finalists

K-State senior Keyontae Johnson and KU junior Jalen Wilson have been named finalists for the...
K-State senior Keyontae Johnson and KU junior Jalen Wilson have been named finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward Award by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.(K-State Athletics & AP)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower Showdown represents again as K-State senior Keyontae Johnson and KU junior Jalen Wilson have been named finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward Award.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame named the finalists for the award on March 8.

The annual award honors the top small forward in Division I men’s basketball and is named after the 4-time MVP and 16-year pro, Julius Erving. Erving was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993.

Earlier this week, Johnson and Wilson were named to All-Big 12 1st Team and were the only two players to be unanimously selected. Each player received individual awards, with Johnson named Newcomer of the Year and Wilson named Player of the Year.

The other three finalists include Alabama’s Brandon Miller, Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther, and UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Fans can support their favorite player by participating in Fan Voting starting Friday, March 10, on hoophallawards.com. The Fan Vote will count as one committee vote during the finalist selection process.

