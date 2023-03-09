Hy-Vee settles with EPA after product claimed removed found in Overland Park

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - The EPA has received payment from Hy-Vee to settle a matter after a product it had been told was removed from production was found on an Overland Park grocery store shelf three months later.

The Environmental Protection Agency says that grocery store chain Hy-Vee Inc. has agreed to pay $5,374 in civil penalties for violations of the Stop Sale, Use or Removal Order issued by the EPA concerning pesticide products noncompliant with federal law. It said these products have put consumers in danger.

“The registration of pesticide products with EPA is critical to protecting public health so consumers are aware of a product’s ingredients, how the product can be safely used, and how the product should be properly stored and disposed of,” said David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7′s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division.

According to the EPA, Outlaw Germ Justice Disinfectant Wipes were produced and distributed by MJB Worldwide LLC to 27 Hy-Vee stores in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Minnesota. MJB claimed the product killed bacteria and viruses, however, under federal law, any producer of pesticides - including those intended to kill pathogens like COVID-19 - is required to register the product.

The Agency found that MJB did not register the disinfectant product in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act. As a result, any sale of the product - including by Hy-Vee - would also be illegal.

After the EPA contacted MJB in November 2020 about the unregistered pesticide product, it said the company assured it that it had recalled all Outlaw disinfectants and that any future production would be done in compliance with the law.

However, in January 2021, the EPA said an inspector found the wipes in question for sale at a Hy-Vee in Overland Park. The inspector also found the label described concentrations of chemicals that could cause severe eye and skin irritation if not used in the right way.

That same month, the Agency said it issued Stop Sale, Use or Removal Orders to both MJB and Hy-Vee to prohibit the distribution and sale of the wipes and required a sequester of any remaining products in their possession. After the order was issued, however, Hy_vee disposed of some of the product without notification or approval from the EPA.

In July 2022, the EPA said MJB settled a separate case with the agency for its production and sale of the unlawful product. Now, it is no longer an actively registered business.

