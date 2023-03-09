Holton store to host pet treat tasting, adoption event

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A local store in Holton is set to host a pet treat-tasting event that will also include pet adoptions.

Officials at the Tractor Supply Co. in Holton say they will host a pet treat-tasting event from 8 a.m. to noon on March 11. The event will give pets the opportunity to sample a variety of treats available at the store.

“At Tractor Supply, we believe in giving your pets a choice,” said Christina S. Lux, manager of the Holton Tractor Supply store. “From our exclusive 4health® brand to a multitude of other high-quality products, we carry a wide variety of pet food and treat options to ensure your four-legged friends stay nourished and satisfied all year long. We hope you will join us on Mar. 11, 2023, to let your pet find its treat of choice.”

In addition to the tasting, officials indicated that attendees will have the chance to enjoy a bake sale as well as adopt a pet. Event partners include Heart of Jackson.

Officials noted that the event is open to the public and will be held at 209 Arizona Ave.

