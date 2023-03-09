Crews battling South Topeka warehouse fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews from multiple agencies are battling a fire at a warehouse complex near Forbes Field.

Bill Wempe with MTAA Fire says crews are at a multi-building industrial complex.

Fire officials report the address as 925 SW University.

Wempe said12 large buildings are at the site. He said the fire is through the roof, and all firefighters have been pulled out of the building as they switch to a defensive attack.

Shawnee Heights Fire is the lead agency. In addition to MTAA, Topeka Fire and the 190th Fire Dept. also are assisting.

13 NEWS has a crew on the scene at will provide updated information as it becomes available.

