Council Grove Police search for wanted man believed to be armed and dangerous

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove Police are on the hunt for a man they believe to be in possession of fentanyl and a firearm after an overnight altercation.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, March 8, officials were called to the 200 block of N. Union St. with reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Colton Brady had allegedly run from the scene down 825 Rd. - just north of Council Grove.

Officials said Brady was able to elude them last night, however, he remains wanted for questioning. Brady is now wanted for interference with law enforcement, possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also wanted on a previous felony warrant.

CGPD noted that Brady is known to be armed and dangerous, so residents should not approach him. Instead, if Brady is seen, residents should call 911 immediately.

